Sen. Elizabeth Warren eyes the White House

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – Elizabeth Warren takes a major step toward a possible presidential run.
“Today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president,” Warren said.
The Massachusetts senator announced online today she’s forming an exploratory committee to look at a 2020 White House bid.
Promising to rebuild the middle class, and fight corruption and greed.
She’s the first major Democrat to take a formal step toward a presidential run.
Warren has famously battled with President Trump, who mocks her claim to Native American ancestry by calling her “Pocahontas.”