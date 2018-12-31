Home
Sen. Elizabeth Warren eyes the White House

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC) – Elizabeth Warren takes a major step toward a possible presidential run.

“Today I’m launching an exploratory committee for president,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts senator announced online today she’s forming an exploratory committee to look at a 2020 White House bid.

Promising to rebuild the middle class, and fight corruption and greed.

She’s the first major Democrat to take a formal step toward a presidential run.

Warren has famously battled with President Trump, who mocks her claim to Native American ancestry by calling her “Pocahontas.”

