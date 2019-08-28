Sen. Gillibrand exits presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid low polling numbers, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y, announced she’s dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.
Gillibrand has been competing for the crowded Democratic primary since January, but she recently failed to qualify for the September debate.
On a Facebook post, Sen. Gillibrand said, “Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”