Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Washington, D.C. – Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Sen. McCain underwent a procedure on July 14 to remove a blood clot from above his eye.
An examination of the tissue removed revealed the clot was associated with a glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.
The Mayo Clinic said McCain and his family are currently reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
Doctors said he is recovering well from the minimally invasive surgery and his underlying health condition is “excellent.”
The office of Sen. McCain issued the following statement:
“Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”