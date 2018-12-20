Sen. Merkley comes out against killing of kittens after testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Oregon politician announced a bill to ban the killing of kittens used in government testing.
According to the office of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) routinely breed up to 100 kittens a year at its Animal Parasitic Diseases Laboratory in Maryland. Those kittens are purposefully infected with parasites, tested, and then euthanized.
In response, Merkley announced the introduction of the “Kittens in Traumatic Testing Ends Now Act,” or “KITTEN Act.” The legislation is intended to stop the practice of euthanizing kittens after they’re used in testing.
“In this testing, kittens are fed raw meat infected with parasites, which grow in the kittens and are later harvested for study. But instead of being treated after the study, the kittens are then killed. This is an archaic practice and horrific treatment, and we need to end it,” Merkley said. “The KITTEN Act will protect these innocent animals from being needlessly euthanized in government testing, and make sure that they can be adopted by loving families instead.”
The parasites the kittens are infected with is Toxoplasma gondii. According to the CDC, humans and animals infected with the parasite often have very few symptoms. However, for pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, a Toxoplasma infection could cause serious health problems.
The CDC said cats only spread Toxoplasma in their feces for 1-3 weeks following the initial infection. The Toxoplasma parasite can persist for long periods in feline and human bodies, possibly for even a lifetime.
A House version of the bill has also been introduced with bi-partisan support.