Sen. Merkley files over 100 amendments to health care debate

Washington, D.C. – In response to what he calls a “destructive” health care bill, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley filed over 100 amendments to the Senate’s health care debate.
According to the Democrat senator’s office, the amendments will force “Republicans to reckon with the damage that their health care plans would inflict on millions of Americans.”
“The number of people who would be harmed by the dismantling of health care is so long that it would be impossible to list them all—but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try,” said Merkley. “If the GOP is intent on ramming their destructive bill through, they should have to face head-on the disastrous effects it will have for America’s veterans, children, cancer patients, and the peace of mind for every family across this country.”
In over 100 pages of motions to commit, Merkley requested the Committee on Finance to report within three days changes that could influence health care coverage for the following groups:
- Pregnant woman
- Parents of children ages 3-10
- Parents of infants
- Korean War Veterans
- Vietnam War Veterans
- Veterans of the wars in Afghanistan
- Veterans of the wars in Iraq
- World War II Veterans
- Social Security recipients
- Medicare beneficiaries
- Individuals with pre-existing conditions
- People with cancer
- Children with cancer
- People with brain cancer
- People with Leukemia
- People with cervical cancer
- People with colorectal cancer
- People with lymphoma
- People with lung cancer
- People with melanoma
- People with ovarian cancer
- People with pancreatic cancer
- People with prostate cancer
- People with breast cancer
- People with diabetes
- People with asthma
- People with Alzheimer’s disease
- People with cerebral palsy
- People with cystic fibrosis
- People with Crohn’s disease
- People with ulcerative colitis
- People with lupus
- People with rheumatoid arthritis
- People with AIDS
- People with multiple sclerosis
- People with muscular dystrophy
- People with Parkinson’s disease
- People with Lou Gherig’s disease (ALS)
- People with autism