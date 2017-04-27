Sen. Merkley helps introduce bill to eliminate fossil fuels by 2050

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley (D) has teamed up with fellow politicians to introduce legislation that would transition the U.S. to 100% “clean and renewable” energy by 2050.
Sen. Merkley is joined by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ).
According to Sen. Merkley’s office, this is the first bill introduced in Congress that envisions a total transition off fossil fuels.
“The power to end the use of fossil fuels and completely transition to clean and renewable energy is within our hands, but just as with the moon landing, we need a roadmap, a goal, and a passionate, shared national commitment to get us there,” Sen. Merkley said.
The “100 by ’50 Act” has the following seven core components, according to Merkley’s office.
- Mandating a fossil fuel electricity phase-out and investing in “green energy.”
- Electrifying as much of our transportation and heating systems as possible using a “clean electrical grid.” This would include zero emission vehicle and heating standards as well as carbon taxes for commercial aviation, maritime transportation, and rail.
- Creating clean energy grants for low-income communities.
- Providing a transition for people who work in today’s “fossil fuel economy.”
- Ending new fossil fuel investment.
- Imposing a carbon tariff on imported “carbon-intensive products.”
- Auctioning “climate bonds” to create a source of funding for a smooth and rapid transition.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.