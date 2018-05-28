Sen. Merkley to hold town hall meeting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall meeting in Jackson County on May 29.
According to Merkley’s office, he’ll be available to answer questions from his constituents and take suggestions on how to tackle challenges faced in Oregon and the rest of the nation.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
The town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m. at Central Medford High School located at 815 S. Oakdale Avenue in Medford.
