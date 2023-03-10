Sen. Merkley’s town hall meetings in S. Oregon canceled due to weather

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Planned town hall meetings with Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley in Klamath and Lake counties were canceled due to weather.

On Monday, Merkley announced a pair of in-person conversations with community members in Southern Oregon. One was going to be held in Lakeview on Saturday, and the other in Klamath Falls on Sunday.

However, with potentially hazardous weather conditions in the forecast for this weekend, the town hall meetings were canceled for safety.

The senator’s office said, “Updated event schedules and invitations will be shared in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!”