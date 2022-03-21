Sen. Ron Wyden holds virtual town hall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden is continuing to address both local and national issues.

Wyden held a virtual town hall for Jackson County Residents on March 18th.

Residents were able to tune in and ask questions.

Senator Wyden discussed several topics including the crisis in Ukraine rural broadband internet, mental health, and voting rights

Wyden had this to say about the state’s mental health situation.

“We knew that the mental heath situation was dire before the pandemic, it has now soared several fold in terms on claims and the like.”

Wyden also spoke about how he secured funding for the CAHOOTS program last spring.

It’s aimed at providing resources for mental health professionals.

Moving forward Wyden says he will continue to work on workforce issues and children’s mental health.