Sen. Warren plans to tax the rich to pay for ‘Medicare for All’

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is pledging to pay for her health care plan without raising taxes on the middle class by even one penny.
The Democratic presidential candidate released her plan on Friday.
Warren says her plan will give everyone the chance to have affordable health care by asking the richest Americans to pay their share.
During an appearance in Des Moines, Iowa, she said, “I have a plan that shows how we can have Medicare for All without raising taxes one cent on middle-class families. It’s all fully paid for by asking the top 1 percent and giant corporations to pay a fair share. I believe in America where we can have a government that isn’t just working better and better for those at the top, but a government that’s working for all of us.”
Warren’s campaign says her “Medicare for All” plan will cost about $20.5 trillion. That’s far less than what some experts calculate it will cost. They say costs could go as high as $34 trillion over a decade.
You can Warren’s plan at https://elizabethwarren.com/plans/paying-for-m4a