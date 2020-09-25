Sen. Wyden co-sponsors bill to help businesses prepare for natural disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill is being proposed on Capitol Hill to help businesses prepare for natural disasters.
The “Providing Resources for Emergency Preparedness and Resilient Enterprises (PREPARE) Act,” co-sponsored by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), would reauthorize a federal program that allows small businesses to take out low-interest loans to put in place mitigations measures to protect their property from future disaster damage.
Senator Wyden released the following statement regarding the PREPARE Act:
“With the rapidly growing climate crisis, our communities are being hit with bigger and more dangerous natural disasters. In the West, this wildfire season has brought tragedy and destruction with massive infernos leveling entire communities to ash.
“The federal government has an obligation to help our communities — especially our small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ — mitigate the worst. Federal support for disaster preparation is especially important for states like my home state where small businesses are the backbone of the economy.”
The entire bipartisan PREPARE Act is here.