Sen. Wyden schedules town hall meetings for Jackson, Josephine Counties

SALEM, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is head to southern Oregon to conduct a series of town hall meetings.
“These public town halls are open to all Oregonians who want to ask me any question about the challenges facing our country,” Wyden said. “I look forward very much to these upcoming meetings in Jackson, Josephine, Marion, Wasco and Hood River Counties to hear Oregonians’ new ideas and solutions.”
Wyden is scheduled to appear in Jackson County on February 22 at 1:30 p.m. That meeting will be held at the Medford School District Education Center gym/Pawlowski Center (also known as the Medford Central High School Gym) located at 815 South Oakdale in Medford.
Later on in the evening–at 5:00 p.m.–Wyden is scheduled to appear at the Grants High School Commons area, 830 Northeast 9th Street in Grants Pass.
Once the meetings are complete, it will bring Wyden’s total number of town halls to 876, according to his office.