Sen. Wyden visits southern Oregon

Medford, Ore. – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden (D) was in the Rogue Valley Friday.
Sen. Wyden started his tour of southern Oregon Friday morning with a round table discussion with Jackson County’s community service organizations.
Groups included ACCESS and the Family Nurturing Center
They came together to share their hopes and fears.
A major topic of discussion was health care.
The senator told the group he’d do everything he can to avoid passing the American Health Care Act.
He said, “I’m the senior senator on the committee that pays for all this stuff and i’m going to pull out all the stops to fight this proposal”
Sen. Wyden said in his eyes, voting ”no” comes down to staying true to his state, the Oregon way is not to leave people behind
After that meeting, Sen. Wyden stopped by NBC5 News’ studio.
He answered several questions on everything from current bills to the conduct among politicians.
