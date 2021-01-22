Senate confirms General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm the first Black secretary of defense, retired four-star Army General Lloyd Austin.
Lawmakers voted 93 to 2 in a final floor vote with two Republicans, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah, voting no.
President Joe Biden’s nomination of Austin, 67, troubled some Democrats because his retirement from the military happened less than seven years ago, the minimum period of time a civilian is required to wait to lead the defense department. Austin retired in 2016.
The House and Senate quickly approved the waiver Thursday. General James Mattis was granted the same waiver to serve in the Trump administration.
General Austin showed up for work shortly after his confirmation and was seen walking into the Pentagon Friday morning.
Austin is the second Biden nominee to be confirmed since the president’s inauguration on Wednesday. The Senate confirmed Avril Haines as the director of national intelligence that day.
The Senate is expected to vote soon on the nominations of Antony Blinken for secretary of state and Janet Yellen for treasury secretary.