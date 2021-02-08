Senate deals with impeachment, stimulus, and confirmations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – With the country facing multiple crises, the U.S. Senate is eager to get to down to business on the new Biden administration’s agenda
Complicating things is unfinished business from the prior administration. The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin on Tuesday over a charge of incitement of insurrection stemming from the January 6th storming of the Capitol.
Democrats say Trump must be held responsible. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) said, “No one is above the law, including the President of the United States.”
But most Republicans are unlikely to join in a conviction.
Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said, “We have never impeached a president once they’re out of office. I think this is a very bad idea.”
There are still questions over the inclusion of witnesses and length of the trial, but both parties agree they want it over quickly
Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “We are going to do our constitutional responsibility and hold a trial and it won’t last very long.”
The to-do list set by the Biden administration is extensive, including rapid passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “We need a big package, and we need to get this done quickly.”
Swift cabinet confirmations with several key roles are still waiting to be approved.
Sen. Murphy said, “We will likely hold hearings and committees next week to move other nominees forward.”
It’s now up to the Senate to deliver.
Sen. Chris Murphy/(D) Connecticut: “We will do all of that work next week while we are also moving forward with impeachment.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the he, the House Democratic impeachment managers, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the Trump defense team are all coming down to a final agreement on just how the trial will be conducted, the rules around the trial. He hopes to have more on that later this afternoon. That will include just how much time each side will have to make their case.