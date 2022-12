WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Having passed the $1.7 trillion spending bill on Thursday, the Senate has wrapped up its work for the year.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will “wait” to meet with the new House Majority Leader after the Senate reconvenes on January 3rd.

Schumer believes the major fight in the next Congress in 2023 will be over raising the debt ceiling.

However, legislative business is adjourned until the new senators are sworn into office at noon on Tuesday, January 3rd.