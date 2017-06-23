Senate healthcare overhaul: Hopes and hurdles

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – The Republican healthcare bill was built behind closed doors, but now it’s out in plain sight.
At least five GOP Senators say they won’t vote for it in its current form, but are open to negotiating.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R, Texas) said, “This current draft doesn’t get the job done.”
Republican Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky) said, “It keeps the preexisting condition, keeps the regulations, and then subsidizes the death spiral. We are not fixing Obamacare.”
President Trump, a self-described deal-maker doesn’t seem concerned. He told Fox News, “I think that they’ll probably get there, but those Senators are not the only obstacles. Several other Senators are sitting on the fence.”
Sen. James Lankford (R, Okla.) said, “Put me down as a solid ‘undecided.’”
“I cannot support a bill that is going to result in tens of millions of people losing their health insurance,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R, Maine.)
And the clock is ticking. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a vote before the Fourth of July recess, just after it gets a “score” or cost and impact assessment from the Congressional Budget Office.
Previous scores of the House version have predicted $119 billion in cost savings compared to Obamacare, but also 23 million fewer people with coverage in the next decade.
Like Obamacare, this bill has no bipartisan support, although some Republicans say they’re open to negotiation.
If no Democrats get onboard, Republicans can only afford to lose two votes to get the bill passed.