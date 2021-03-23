Senate holds hearing on gun violence in wake of Boulder shooting

In his opening statement, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal accused Republicans of having no solution on guns.
“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Blumenthal said. “And yet, thoughts and prayers is all we have heard from my colleagues on the other side. Thoughts and prayers must lead to action.”
Senator Ted Cruz pushed back and blasted Democrats for their “ridiculous theater.”
“I agree it is time for us to do something. And Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater,” Cruz said. “I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers. I will lift up in prayer people who are hurting and I believe in the power of prayer and the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing.”
The Democratic-led House passed two bills this month that would expand background checks for those getting guns.
It would require checks for all sales and transfers including between private parties at gun shows and over the internet.
But the bills are unlikely to get enough Republican support to pass in the Senate.