Senate leaders argue about SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – On the Senate floor Thursday, leaders of both parties talked about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Republicans accuse Democrats of discriminating against her for her Catholic faith.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “That people of a deep faith, or certain faiths, are incapable of being fair or objective. That they’re incapable of doing certain jobs well. That such Americans are torn between divided loyalties and not to be trusted. Here’s what the left is trying to say: ‘Oh we have no problems, no problems with Judge Barrett’s faith in an abstract sense. We just think it disqualifies her for this promotion.’ Madam president, that is the definition of discrimination.”
Democrats accuse Republicans of making up that claim as a distraction from talking about health care.
“It appears the Republican majority will crank up the outrage machine to any level of absurdity to avoid talking about America’s health care,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “Her confirmation to the highest court in the land could put health care for hundreds of millions of Americans at risk. As you’d imagine, taking away health care is deeply unpopular with the American people. The strategy from the Republican majority is to invent some new distraction, a fresh outrage to talk about.”