Senate leaders react to Labor Sec. Acosta’s role in Jeffrey Epstein controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fast-growing number of Democrats in Congress and running for president are calling on Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign.
At issue is what they see as favorable treatment of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when Acosta oversaw his case as U.S. attorney in south Florida in 2008.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor this morning calling on Acosta to step down or be fired by President Trump. “First, I am calling on secretary Acosta to resign,” Senator Schumer said. “It is now impossible for anyone to have confidence in Secretary Acosta’s ability to lead the Department of Labor. If he refuses to resign President Trump should fire him.”
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deferred comment on Acosta’s job security, leaving the decision to the president. “Well there’s no question that the accusations against Epstein are horrendous,” McConnell stated. “And I think it’s good news they’re being pursued further. As to Secretary Acosta’s continued service, he serves at the pleasure of the president. And I’m inclined to defer to the president to make that decision.”