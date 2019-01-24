Senate proposals to temporarily reopen the government fail

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – With the government shutdown in week five, more than 800,000 federal employees are now guaranteed to miss a second paycheck as lawmakers in Washington continue the standoff over President Trump’s border wall.
This is the first time the Senate has even voted on bills to reopen the government since the shutdown started. But it was clear almost from the beginning, those measures are going nowhere.
Thursday, all eyes were on the Senate. A bipartisan group worked on a plan that would reopen the government for three weeks and consider border security issues.
The president said he would only support it if there is a down payment for the wall. “If they come to a reasonable agreement I would support it, yes,” he said.
This, after a pair of competing bills failed on the Senate floor, the chamber’s first time voting on any measure to re-open the government.
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) said, “Let’s come together and put the bitterness behind us, do what’s right for the American people”
With the shutdown in day 34, the president promised “we will not cave” on the border wall, but made a rare retreat on a different issue after Speaker Nancy Pelosi barred him from giving his State of the Union speech in the House chamber during the shutdown.
The president agreed to delay the address until after the government reopens – –
House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) said, “We have to talk about opening up government to recognize the pain and unfairness of this shutdown.”
She said she will meet with the president anytime, but wall money is still off the table.
But there are some signs of movement. House Democrats worked on one plan that could include billions for border security, just no wall.