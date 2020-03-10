Senate republican on executive order: “she is serving revenge”

SALEM, Ore. — Shortly after Governor Kate Brown announced she was signing an executive order for climate action, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. released a statement saying the governor “fulfilled her threats to use executive power to force the Democrats’ climate agenda on hard-working Oregonians.”
The Grants Pass senator says the Governor is ignoring Oregonians.
“She is not listening to three quarters of the state or the 28 counties that signed proclamations against the cap and trade concept,” Sen. Baertschiger writes, “It’s obvious Kate Brown is not Oregon’s Governor, she is Portland’s Governor, and as she promised, she is serving revenge, cold and slowly.”
On Monday, the Legislative Emergency Board allocated $5,000,000 to Oregon DEQ to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The money was part of $24.35 million in emergency funding for what it called “critical statewide needs”.