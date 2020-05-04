Senate returns to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A contrast on Capitol Hill this week as the Senate returned to session Friday, while the House last week reversed plans to return amidst safety concerns over COVID-19.
The senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, says lawmakers are essential workers, counted on by the American people to conduct business and he said judicial and national security posts, including a hearing on the nomination of national intelligence director, deserve attention.
But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Washington D.C. is in a “peak phase” of the emergency and blasted Republicans for not putting any coronavirus specific legislation on this week’s agenda.
Hearings will be modified for social distancing. Senate staffers will mostly work from home and each senator will wipe down the desk and microphone on the floor before speaking and voting will only be done in small groups.
House Democratic leaders last week had scheduled a return for Friday, but backed off after complaints from other lawmakers about safety, and warnings from house medical advisers