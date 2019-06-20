Senate sends rebuke of Saudi arms deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Senate passed a series of resolutions disapproving administration arms sales to Saudi Arabia, setting up a likely veto from President Trump.
The Senate voted three separate times Thursday disapproving $8 billion dollars in arms sales to Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
The resolutions are expected to be supported by the House of Representatives before going to the president’s desk.
But none of the Senate’s vote totals would be enough to override a presidential veto.
All this comes after bipartisan frustration with Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Yemen’s civil war and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate.