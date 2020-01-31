Senate vote on calling witnesses during impeachment trial fails

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrat efforts to call witnesses to the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump failed during a near-partly line vote.
On Friday, the Senate voted 49 to 51 to move forward with proceedings without witnesses. Two Republicans and two Independents voted to side with Democrats. No Democrats voted “nay.”
Democrats wanted to hear directly from ex-national security adviser John Bolton regarding allegations the president sought to withhold funds from Ukraine in exchange for information.
With the latest vote, it appears that President Trump will move toward a swift acquittal which could happen sometime next week. The White House may be hoping it happens before Wednesday’s State of the Union address.