Senate votes to protect net neutrality

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Senate has taken action to protect net neutrality rules set to end next month.
Senators passed a resolution Wednesday to keep the Obama-era internet protections with a 52-47 vote.
“We will take a stand to protect our online economy or say goodbye to internet as we know it,” said Senator Ed Markey.
It’s a last-ditch effort led by Democratic senators to take legislative action to overrule the Federal Communications Commission, which voted in December to repeal net neutrality rules.
The FCC’s repeal faced a backlash from net neutrality supporters, who say without regulation, internet service providers, including NBC’s parent company Comcast, could block websites, throttle traffic or even create fast lanes for companies that pay for it.
The resolution faces an uphill struggle in the Republican majority House and it would also need a signature from President Trump, who supports the repeal.
If the bill doesn’t pass, the new FCC rules repealing net neutrality will go into effect on June 11, but expect to see more challenges in court.
