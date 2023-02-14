Senator Feinstein won’t run for re-election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Next year will be Diane Feinstein’s last in the Senate.

The 89-year-old Democrat announced Tuesday she will retire and not seek reelection in 2024.

She was first elected to represent California in the chamber in 1992.

Feinstein said she will continue working to accomplish all she can for her state before her term ends.

Feinstein’s announcement will likely lead to a crowded primary election with several candidates vying for Feinstein’s seat.

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter of California has announced she will run for U.S. Senate next year.

And House Representative Adam Schiff of California has also announced he’s running for Senate in 2024.