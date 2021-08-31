Senator Jeff Merkley addresses U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden said ending the military mission in Afghanistan was the best way to protect the lives of the troops on the ground and that securing flights for the civilians remaining in who want to leave the country was very important.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley released a statement after the full withdrawal of American forces from the country.
He said he and his team will continue to do all they can to help refugees who made it out of Afghanistan find safety and care.
In his statement he said the following:
“After twenty years of fighting that cost us thousands of lives and trillions of dollars, President Biden has finally put a stop to the seemingly endless war in Afghanistan—a war that began with clear, attainable goals, but quickly spiraled in scope at the direction of the Bush administration into an impossible mission.
“We owe an immense debt to our brave service members—some of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice—and their families, for all they’ve done to make it possible for the United States to evacuate over 116,000 Americans and Afghans from Kabul in the past 15 days. We must also remember the contributions of the service members that came before them, who worked tirelessly for years in an effort to create a more hopeful future for Afghanistan and the Afghan people.
“And to all of the Afghans who, at great personal risk, worked alongside us in pursuit of that goal, we owe our help and support. That’s why I’m continuing to urge the Biden administration to work with NGOs and our partners around the world to ensure that we use all available resources to support the evacuation of all Americans and vulnerable Afghans who remain in Afghanistan and are at acute risk. My team and I will also continue to do all that we can to help the refugees who made it out of Afghanistan find the safety and care that every human being deserves. And for those who remain in Afghanistan, we will work closely with the administration to ensure that non-governmental organizations can continue to deliver life-saving assistance to marginalized populations and that we use our diplomatic leverage to protect human rights, particularly those of women and girls.
“It’s clear that America cannot decide Afghanistan’s fate, and the outcome of this unsustainable conflict could not have been altered by any amount of American blood or treasure. But a military withdrawal does not mean disengaging altogether, and we have a moral responsibility to continue to help the people of Afghanistan, using all civilian tools at our disposal.”