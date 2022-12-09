Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema reportedly plans to leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent.

Sinema announced her decision Friday morning on social media saying in part, “I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my Independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent.”

She went on to say, “Becoming an independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same.”

Sinema’s announcement came just days after Democrats reached a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber following Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia.

The Biden administration was informed of Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party Thursday, according to a senior administration official said.

That official also said Sinema will continue to caucus with the Democrats, along with two other Independent Senators; Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine.