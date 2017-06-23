Senator Merkley addresses rumors of presidential bid

Asked if there’s any chance he’ll run for President of the United States, Sen. Merkley replied, “Well, I think it was Senator Berg who once said, ‘Every person who comes to the Senate, if flashes in their mind at one point or another they could be a better president than the one who is serving.’ And I must say, every Democrat in America believes they could be a better President than Donald Trump.”
He said the only thing he’s considering is how to help his Democrat colleagues in the upcoming mid-term election.
According to a CNN report, a source close to the senator said, “If Jeff doesn’t feel that there is a strong progressive voice in the race, it would motivate him to get in. He’s committed to making sure Democrats have a progressive choice.”