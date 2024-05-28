Senator Ron Wyden condemn USPS consolidation plan of Medford mail facility

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden joined Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino on Tuesday, criticizing the United States Postal Service’s consolidation of a Medford mail facility.

The USPS announced it would outsource a portion of operations at the Medford Mail Processing and Distribution center to Portland last August. As part of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan, the consolidation means all mail must be sorted in Portland before it is available for delivery.

At Tuesday’s press conference at Medford City Hall, Senator Wyden, Mayor Randy Sparacino, and Jeremy Schilling of the American Postal Worker’s Union Local 342 condemned the consolidation. Slow mail delivery speeds and concerns over election ballots being postmarked on time were two of their top concerns.

“I just think this consolidation scheme defies common sense. It just seems to be asinine, even by government standards. It is time to stop mail madness,” Senator Wyden said.

Schilling says the Medford mail facility is slated to lose about 30 jobs through attrition. U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy has agreed to halt some consolidation plans across the country amid similar criticism. Senator Wyden says he is calling on him to follow suit in Southern Oregon.



