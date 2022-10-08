Senator Ron Wyden visits new affordable housing in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – US Senator Ron Wyden visited White City on October 8th to talk about how tax credits help build affordable housing.

Senator Wyden visited Freedom Square a newly built affordable housing complex, which the senator says was made possible because of tax credits and clean energy provisions.

Jason Elzy, Executive Director of the Jackson County Housing Authority says this 50-plex will have people moving in, in just a few weeks with about twelve units set aside for homeless veterans.

The majority of the units are available for Almeda Fire victims.

“Housing is an urgent priority across the state, especially here in Southern Oregon, so I am really pleased to be able to be here and hear about all the good work we are doing. These houses are made for people who want to be a part of the upward mobility of American housing, that’s what the American Dream is all about,” said Senator Ron Wyden.

Wyden says both the low-income and middle-income tax credits will provide a much lower barrier to entry for working families to get a roof over their heads.

Jason Elzy says over the course of the next 12 to 18 months they will be building 400 units across the valley.