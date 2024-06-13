Senator Wyden on abuse in residential treatment facilities

WASHINGTON D.C. – Wednesday Senator Wyden was joined by survivors of abuse to advocate for vulnerable children.

Wyden and the senate finance committee released a new report detailing the mistreatment of children in federally funded facilities across the country.

These youth residential treatment facilities received funding through Medicaid as well as child welfare credits.

The reports revealed examples of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions for children as well as accounts of abuse.

“The findings are simply horrific,” said Wyden.

We are gonna stay at it until we end this abuse. Period. Full Stop.

In a hearing after the press conference, Wyden detailed a plan to cut federal funding for residential treatment facilities, increasing oversight and expanding behavioral health resources to the public.

