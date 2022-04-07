Senators Merkley & Wyden release statements about confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s senators both released statements about the Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

After the vote, Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement:

“Carved in stone in the Supreme Court building are the words ‘Equal Justice Under Law,’ and there is no more important quality in a justice than their ability to deliver on that promise. Justice Jackson’s ability to do just that is why I so enthusiastically supported her confirmation.

“All branches of government have a responsibility to defend government ‘of, by, and for the People’, not ‘of, by, and for the Powerful.’ The Supreme Court is an important piece of our We the People government, and there is no justice system without it.

“Justice Jackson has the experience, background, and perspective to be an effective justice. Her academic training, diversity of life experiences, and professional practice have all prepared her to make the Court better equipped to understand and deliver justice for all Americans, no matter what they look like, where they come from, or which side of the tracks they happen to live on.

“And I hope, just as importantly, that Justice Jackson’s confirmation will inspire Americans of all generations and all backgrounds, but especially young Black girls, to reach for their highest potential, pursue their dreams, and imagine – and work for – a more just society. Today is a momentous and joyous day in the history of our nation.”