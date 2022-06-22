Senators Wyden & Merkley react to federal firefighter pay increase

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. senators are applauding the Biden administration’s announcement to increase federal wildland firefighter pay.

The proposed bi-partisan infrastructure law will establish new occupational care for firefighters.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said they are encouraged by the administration’s initiative to establish a wildland firefighter health and wellbeing program to support firefighters.

Merkley said, “Wildland firefighters work tirelessly to keep our homes and communities safe during Oregon’s intensifying wildfire seasons and we must provide them with adequate pay and resources.”