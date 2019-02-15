Sending love from overseas

MEDFORD, Ore. – A very special Valentine’s day moment for an overseas service member and his wife here in the valley. Last week NBC5 told you about the Rogue Valley Harmonizers offering singing valentines across the region. After seeing our story, a Rogue Valley man on active duty says he knew exactly how to make this Valentine’s day extra special for his special someone by carrying a tune from a world away.
“He’s never done anything this amazing before,” Alyssia Alger said.
Trevin and Alyssia have been married for just over a year.
“He’s always going above and beyond to please me and I just love him so much,” Alyssia said.
Most of that time, they’ve been apart. While Trevin serves in the army overseas.
“We get at least an hour a day of talking face to face so it is not just texting throughout the day,” Trevin Alger said.
“We’re always just sending each other nice little messages in the morning to remind each other that we love each other more than anything,” Alyssia Alger said.
Trevin says he joked about what to get Alyssia for this Valentine’s Day, and once he saw the Rogue Valley Harmonizers on NBC5, he knew what would make the perfect gift.
“I just wanted to do something that was memorable since we weren’t together, so I looked up barbershop quartets in Medford and I actually saw your story and I was surprised to see that they had something like that in Medford.”
So the Harmonizers and Trevin teamed up to make the perfect Valentine’s day moment.
“Seeing the reaction is really fun, we live for the tears,”
Even though, they’re an ocean away this valentine’s day set a new tone for Trevin and Alyssia.
This just one of the special moments with the Harmonizers today, seven different quartets from the group sang to well over a hundred people as part their annual Valentine’s Day tradition.
