Senior citizens rally behind Ashland’s Senior Center

Ashland, Ore. — A small group of senior citizens gathered at the Ashland plaza this afternoon to rally behind the town’s Senior Center.

The Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission is reorganizing the program to serve a growing community, but that isn’t sitting well with the seniors.

They say they are most upset about staff set to be laid off on October first.

“These are people that have been there 14 years. The manager and other people that have been there even longer that know the people, know the individual seniors and have that great wealth of knowledge. And it was like taking the heart and the brains out of the program,”

Sue Wilson says she hopes the staff can be re-hired and she wants stakeholders to be included when an advisory committee is created.

