Senior project becomes charity for school’s ‘Sparrow’

Medford, Ore.– A dodge ball tournament is bringing more than just a bit of fun to the community.
North Medford High School senior Blake Willey is using his senior project to raise money for a 2-year-old girl battling cerebral palsy.
Through the Sparrow Club organization, Blake was able to get in touch the 2-year-old Ryder, who is the school’s sparrow. He let the family know he wanted to help raise money to pay for medical expenses.
“I like to help people and so I figured what better way to do it than make money for Sparrow and donate all of it to Sparrow,” Willey, “That hits home personal for me and it helps because it’s what I want to do as a career.”
While they couldn’t find an available slot to use the North Medford High gymnasium, Willey was able to use Central Medford’s gym just in time for the dodgeball tournament.
Willey didn’t have an estimate on how much they would raise but he said that all of the proceeds from tonight’s “Ryder Cup” will go to help the family.
Airport Chevrolet partnered with the tournament as well donating $10 for every hour each participant is at the the tournament.