Seniors hold a flash dance at the Rogue Valley Mall with a holiday twist

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Mall was treated to a holiday surprise Friday afternoon.
The Broadway Dance for Boomers and Beyond performance was made up of about 20 dancers ages 60 to 80 from the Medford and Ashland area. Most of the women said they take the adult dance class for a bit of fun and to work out, and they wanted to participate in the flash dance to spread a bit of holiday cheer.
“Anytime we’re practicing broadway numbers we think we should just go out there, and people would love it so we pulled both classes together – Ashland and Medford and are putting on a little performance and it’s going to be really fun,” dance instructor, Audrey Flint said.
“We have a blast, all sorts of Broadway music and different dances and it’s just fun,” dancer, Lynn Roberts said.
The women have been working on their choreography for a month. Friday, they had three performances of their holiday number around the mall.
