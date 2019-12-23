Sentences handed down in Khashoggi killing

Many questions remain: where is his body? Who killed him and how? What we do know is a Saudi hit team entered the consulate a few hours ahead of Khashoggi. The hit team included intelligence officer Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, in charge. Forensic doctor Salah Mohammed Altobaigy and more than a dozen others, including Mustafa al Madani.
A body double dressed in Khashoggi and clothes were left by the back door, laying a false trail. In reality, Khashoggi had been killed minutes after entering the building. His last words after being attacked were, “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,” before he was dismembered by doctor Tubaigy’s bone saw.
His remains were believed to be driven off in black vans shortly after, from the consulate to the nearby consul general’s residence. His girlfriend who waited outside raised the alarm.
Turkish authorities listened to audio recordings from the consulate, then rushed to the airport, questioning members of the hit team about to leave on private jets and searching some of their baggage, but found nothing and let them leave.
In the following days, the Saudi government denied killing Khashoggi. The consul general even took reporters on a hockey tour of the consulate. Eventually, 16 days later, Saudi authorities finally gave Turkish investigators permission to search the consulate and the consul general’s house. There was evidence of a cover-up, but no body.
In the coming weeks, local farms were searched. A consular vehicle was recovered from an underground car park, but still no leads. All questions led back to Saudi Arabia, where the hit team fled.
Finally, after more than two and a half weeks, Saudi authorities admitted Khashoggi was killed by Saudi officials.
They called it a “rendition gone wrong,” an accident, saying local collaborators had the body, although they never provided the names or evidence.
The CIA concluded the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the assassination, something the Saudis flatly deny.
Monday’s verdict, despite a lack of transparency, appears to further distance the top royal from responsibility.