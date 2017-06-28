Home
Sentry Eagle 2017 prepares for take-off in Klamath Falls

Sentry Eagle 2017 prepares for take-off in Klamath Falls

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – One of North America’s largest air-to-air combat training exercises is coming to Klamath Falls in July, and you can get a ringside seat.

‘Sentry Eagle 2017’ is getting ready for take-off.

Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar of the Oregon Air National Guard explained, “Sentry Eagle is a large-force exercise that brings together multiple aircraft from different organizations.”

About a dozen units from the Air Force, Air National Guard, and Navy will be taking part in the four day exercise.

Senior Airman Dakota Darling will be helping the fighter jet pilots. He said, “I’ve been told that my job is going to get a lot more hectic. It’s going to be more fast-paced.”

The gates will open to the public on Saturday, July 22nd, from 9 A.M.  to 3 P.M.

Over 10,000 spectators are expected.

The open house gives the public a chance to get a close look at the planes, and meet the flight crews.

“It’s not an air show,” said Shirar. “But there are air show elements to it.”

The first Sentry Eagle was held in 1984.

The gates were opened to the public in 1986.

“Sentry Eagle is one of our biggest community relations tools that we use,” Master Sergeant Shirar added. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the public.”

Sentry Eagle has been held every two years, with a couple of exceptions.

The event was not held in 2013 due to sequestration.

In 2010, the runway at Kingsley Field was under repair, and the 173rd Fighter Wing was in Boise, Idaho.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics