Sentry Eagle 2017 prepares for take-off in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – One of North America’s largest air-to-air combat training exercises is coming to Klamath Falls in July, and you can get a ringside seat.
‘Sentry Eagle 2017’ is getting ready for take-off.
Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar of the Oregon Air National Guard explained, “Sentry Eagle is a large-force exercise that brings together multiple aircraft from different organizations.”
About a dozen units from the Air Force, Air National Guard, and Navy will be taking part in the four day exercise.
Senior Airman Dakota Darling will be helping the fighter jet pilots. He said, “I’ve been told that my job is going to get a lot more hectic. It’s going to be more fast-paced.”
The gates will open to the public on Saturday, July 22nd, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Over 10,000 spectators are expected.
The open house gives the public a chance to get a close look at the planes, and meet the flight crews.
“It’s not an air show,” said Shirar. “But there are air show elements to it.”
The first Sentry Eagle was held in 1984.
The gates were opened to the public in 1986.
“Sentry Eagle is one of our biggest community relations tools that we use,” Master Sergeant Shirar added. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the public.”
Sentry Eagle has been held every two years, with a couple of exceptions.
The event was not held in 2013 due to sequestration.
In 2010, the runway at Kingsley Field was under repair, and the 173rd Fighter Wing was in Boise, Idaho.