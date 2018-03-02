Serial convict headed to California state prison

YREKA, Calif. – A serial convict who committed numerous crimes, both in and out of the Siskiyou County Jail, is now headed to a state prison.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said before his current stint behind bars, 25-year-old Scott Allen Schweitzer, also known as Sonny Pitts, committed numerous crimes. They include stabbing a victim in the face with a knife, brandishing a knife on two separate occasions, possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of Xanax and resisting arrest twice.
According to the D.A.’s office, all the above crimes were committed while Schweitzer was on felony probation for perjury, domestic violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor battery and violating a court order. He has previous convictions for even more crimes including assault, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
While in the Siskiyou County Jail, prosecutors said Schweitzer attacked an inmate in July, 2017 during an argument over a candy bar. Schweitzer bragged about the attack during a recorded jail visit. The victim wasn’t seriously injured.
The next month, Schweitzer assaulted another inmate, who suffered broken facial bones that required surgery, the D.A.’s office said.
Schweitzer admitted to the crimes on January 25, 2018.
On March 1, 2018, Schweitzer was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.