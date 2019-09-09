Series of small fires start near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Crews raced to battle a series of small fires that started along Highway 66 near Dead Indian Memorial Road Monday.
The Oregon Department of Forestry responded before 3:00 p.m. to four small fires ranging in size from 1/10 of an acre to one acre.
As of a 3:45 p.m., all the fires were contained and crews were working to mop them up.
There were no evacuations made due to the fires. However, ODF is asking the public to steer clear of the area if possible.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation.