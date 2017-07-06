Home
Set up your emergency info on your cell phone

Central Point, Ore.– Central Point Police Department are reminding us how important it is to have emergency contact information readily available in case something unexpected happens.

With just a couple steps on your iPhone, you can program an “ICE” or an in case of emergency phone number, helping officials get in touch with your family or friends in case something goes wrong.

“The iPhone app lets you put things in there that’s your blood type, a doctor to call, so it’s really helpful to first responders.” says Nikki Peterson, public information officer for CPPD.

To set up your emergency information on an iPhone find the health app with the heart icon.  Select medical ID and enter your details.

Even when your phone is locked, police or any first responder can access the potentially live saving information.

