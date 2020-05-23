Seven Feathers Casino Resort opens with safety precautions

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — Seven Feathers Casino Resort officially reopened Friday with several added safety precautions.
A spokesperson from the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe says all guests go through a temperature screening when they arrive.
All staff and guests are required to wear a mask.
They’ll also be enforcing social distancing and staff will deep clean during the four and a half hours they are closed.
“So glad to be able to open and have our team members together again for the community and guests at the resort. It’s just wonderful to see all our smiling faces and friends again here,” said Shawn McDaniel, general manager at Seven Feathers Casino.
The number of people allowed in the casino is being limited as well, so things don’t get overcrowded.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.