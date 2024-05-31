Seven hour police standoff leads to arrest, rescue of 2 children

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two children are safe and a man is in jail Friday after an hours-long standoff with police at an Ashland apartment complex.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland police responded to a call that a man, who was reportedly suicidal and potentially armed, was holding two children hostage in an apartment in the 300 block of Engle Street.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The Ashland Police Department was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) who arrived shortly before 9 p.m.

CNT attempted to negotiate with 36-year-old Erik Macias of Central Point for approximately three hours via phone. When those negotiations failed, SWAT used a non-lethal explosive device known as a flash bang outside the apartment. Along with the diversionary device, police made JCSO K9 announcements and entered the apartment.

After a nearly seven hour standoff, police say Macias of Central Point was arrested at approximately 12:42 Friday morning.

Macias faces multiple charges including felony domestic violence assault, menacing, and coercion. These charges are in addition to two outstanding felony warrants he had prior to the incident.

The children, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, are safe and with their mother.

The investigation is ongoing.

