Seven people arrested in Coos Bay on theft, littering charges

COOS BAY, Ore. – Seven people are facing several charges after they were arrested for theft and illegal dumping early Wednesday morning.
According to the Coos Bay Police department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Bayshore Drive.
Upon arrival, police found the person around 6:30 a.m. near the Coos Historical Museum on North Front Street in Coos Bay. The person was with a group of people who were linked to a Dodge van and a motor home located in the area.
Officers later learned that the Dodge van had been reported as stolen, then allegedly was purchased by a different person and finally traded for the motor home. Many items belonging to the original owner had been taken from the vehicle and dumped into the bay.
Sheri Harris, 35 of North Bend, Nichole Stewart, 45 of Coos Bay, Earnest Moye, 49 of Eugene all face offensive littering charges.
Scott Denardo, 49, Lindsay Wright, 31, Joseph Boracci, 53, and John Rabey, 45 all from Coos Bay are facing unlawful use of a motor vehicle and theft charges.
Rabey also faces several more charges on an arrest warrant out of Douglas County.
Coos Bay Public Works assisted with the cleanup of the dumped property and trash. Both vehicles were towed away.
