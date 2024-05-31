Seven people arrested in Coos Bay on theft, littering charges

COOS BAY, Ore. – Seven people are facing several charges after they were arrested for theft and illegal dumping early Wednesday morning.

According to the Coos Bay Police department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Bayshore Drive.

Upon arrival, police found the person around 6:30 a.m. near the Coos Historical Museum on North Front Street in Coos Bay. The person was with a group of people who were linked to a Dodge van and a motor home located in the area.

Officers later learned that the Dodge van had been reported as stolen, then allegedly was purchased by a different person and finally traded for the motor home. Many items belonging to the original owner had been taken from the vehicle and dumped into the bay.