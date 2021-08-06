Seven states now in extreme drought

(CNN) Drought conditions are getting worst in the West. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports the unrelenting lack of water is now an issue in more than 95% of the region.
This week, seven states are entirely in drought.
Conditions deteriorated in Montana. So it joins California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and North Dakota on the list.
There were some positive updates; Arizona saw improvement due to seasonal monsoon rains.
Colorado is also experienced significant improvement since the beginning of the year.
Still, experts are concerned about the drought’s “protracted length and severity” in the region.