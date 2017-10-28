Home
Seventh bi-annual ‘Ultimate Bridal Show’ at the Jackson Co. Expo

Central Point,Ore.- Brides-to-be are got a chance to look at all the options this weekend during the seventh bi-annual ‘ultimate bridal show.’

The two night event at the expo includes a V.I.P night on Friday complete with wine and food.

Today’s event was open to the public.

The ‘Ultimate Bridal Show’ has over 50 vendors, who are mostly local, making it the ‘one stop shop’ according to the show’s creators.

‘Ultimate Bridal Show’ creator Dustin Herrera says, “Everything from catering to venues, to photography, to photo booths, to DJ’s, officiants. You name it we have it.”

The next ‘Ultimate Bridal Show’ will be on February 9th and 10th.

