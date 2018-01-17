Several arrests made in West Medford drug bust

Medford, Ore. –A west Medford home, known to neighbors as the “meth house,” was busted and condemned by police Wednesday afternoon.
The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team issued a search warrant for the home at the 100 block of North Columbus Avenue around 1 p.m Wednesday. Once inside, police say they found narcotics, as well as nine people who had been charged or cited for various crimes. Including a felon who was in possession of a handgun.
Medford police made several arrests and issued more citations for the people inside the home. Police have not released details on those who were arrested and could not say what type of drugs were inside the house.
According to Lt. Kerry Curtis, this particular home had been on their radar for awhile, thanks to tips from neighbors.
“It’s been one of those houses that we get a lot of people in and out of there and it’s created a nuisance for that neighborhood and for the community,” Lt. Curtis said.
A next-door neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told NBC5 the people living inside the home had been kicked out once before in April for having too many people living inside the home, but they moved back in a few months later.
“Constant in-and-out. All of them would say the same thing, ‘Oh we live here, we live here.’ I’d say, ‘You’re only there for five minutes,’ the neighbor said.
He said he’s relieved that the house has been condemned and the inhabitants were arrested because they did a good deal of damage to his property as well.
“I had to replace that brick wall five times because they kept parking in my yard,” he said. “It’s a meth house, so I’ve had those people walk into my own house here thinking they were at that house, sometimes at 11 o’clock at night.”
Medford Police said they decided to investigate today after several months of complaints from several neighbors.